Informazioni sul live streaming Manchester City vs Manchester United, canale TV: come guardare la Premier League in TV, quote

Una delle più grandi rivalità nel mondo del calcio scrive il suo prossimo capitolo domenica.

Chi sta giocando

Manchester United @ Manchester City

Record attuali: Manchester United 13-6-8; Manchester City 21-3-3

Cosa sapere

Il Manchester United andrà a giocare all’Etihad Stadium per cercare di rubare un risultato positivo al Manchester City dopo aver perso il primo round-robin match. Si affronteranno l’uno contro l’altro alle 11:30 ET di domenica.

Sabato, Man United e Watford hanno chiuso con un punto a testa dopo lo 0-0.

A proposito di partite ravvicinate: sabato il Man City è scivolato dall’Everton per 1-0. Il punteggio era tutto legato all’intervallo niente a niente, ma il Man City è stata la squadra migliore nel secondo tempo.

Dopo il pareggio, i Red Devils cercheranno di guadagnare tutti e tre i punti in questa partita.

Desideri una copertura ancora maggiore del gioco mondiale? Ascolta qui sotto e segui ¡Qué Golazo! Un podcast giornaliero della CBS Soccer in cui ti portiamo oltre il campo e in giro per il mondo per commenti, anteprime, riepiloghi e altro ancora.

Come guardare

Chi: Manchester City contro Manchester United

Manchester City contro Manchester United Quando: Domenica alle 11:30 ET

Domenica alle 11:30 ET Dove: Stadio Etihad

Stadio Etihad TV: Telemundo, Rete USA

Telemundo, Rete USA Streaming online: fuboTV (prova gratis)

fuboTV (prova gratis) Quote Caesars Sportsbook: Uomo. Città -260; Disegna +390; Uomo. Uniti +700

Storia della serie

Il Manchester City ha vinto cinque delle ultime 11 partite contro il Manchester United.