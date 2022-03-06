Informazioni sul live streaming Manchester City vs Manchester United, canale TV: come guardare la Premier League in TV, quote

Una delle più grandi rivalità nel mondo del calcio scrive il suo prossimo capitolo domenica.
Chi sta giocando
- Manchester United @ Manchester City
- Record attuali: Manchester United 13-6-8; Manchester City 21-3-3
Cosa sapere
Il Manchester United andrà a giocare all’Etihad Stadium per cercare di rubare un risultato positivo al Manchester City dopo aver perso il primo round-robin match. Si affronteranno l’uno contro l’altro alle 11:30 ET di domenica.
Sabato, Man United e Watford hanno chiuso con un punto a testa dopo lo 0-0.
A proposito di partite ravvicinate: sabato il Man City è scivolato dall’Everton per 1-0. Il punteggio era tutto legato all’intervallo niente a niente, ma il Man City è stata la squadra migliore nel secondo tempo.
Dopo il pareggio, i Red Devils cercheranno di guadagnare tutti e tre i punti in questa partita.
Desideri una copertura ancora maggiore del gioco mondiale? Ascolta qui sotto e segui ¡Qué Golazo! Un podcast giornaliero della CBS Soccer in cui ti portiamo oltre il campo e in giro per il mondo per commenti, anteprime, riepiloghi e altro ancora.
Come guardare
- Chi: Manchester City contro Manchester United
- Quando: Domenica alle 11:30 ET
- Dove: Stadio Etihad
- TV: Telemundo, Rete USA
- Streaming online: fuboTV (prova gratis)
- Quote Caesars Sportsbook: Uomo. Città -260; Disegna +390; Uomo. Uniti +700
Storia della serie
Il Manchester City ha vinto cinque delle ultime 11 partite contro il Manchester United.
- 06 nov 2021 – Manchester City 2 contro Manchester United 0
- 07 marzo 2021 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 0
- 12 dic 2020 – Manchester City 0 contro Manchester United 0
- 08 marzo 2020 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 0
- 07 dic 2019 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 1
- 24 aprile 2019 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 0
- 11 nov 2018 – Manchester City 3 vs Manchester United 1
- Apr 07, 2018 – Manchester United 3 vs Manchester City 2
- 10 dic 2017 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 1
- Apr 27, 2017 – Manchester United 0 vs Manchester City 0
- 10 settembre 2016 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 1