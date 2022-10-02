Guarda Manchester City vs Manchester United: canale TV, informazioni in diretta streaming, ora di inizio

La Premier League torna in campo domenica.

Chi sta giocando

Manchester United @ Manchester City

Record attuali: Manchester United 4-2; Manchester City 5-0-2

Cosa sapere

Il Manchester City ha vinto entrambe le partite contro il Manchester United la scorsa stagione (2-0 e 4-1) e punta allo stesso risultato domenica. Il Man City affronterà il Man United alle 9:00 ET all’Etihad Stadium dopo una settimana di riposo. Man City ha una difesa che consente solo 0,86 gol a partita, quindi l’attacco dei Red Devils avrà il loro lavoro da fare per loro.

Il Manchester City si è inserito nel tabellone contro il Wolverhampton la scorsa settimana, ma il Wolverhampton non ha mai seguito l’esempio. Man City ha ottenuto una comoda vittoria per 3-0.

Nel frattempo, il Man United è stato in grado di ottenere una solida vittoria sull’Arsenal tre settimane fa, vincendo 3-1.

Le loro vittorie hanno portato il Man City sul 5-0-2 e il Man United sul 4-2. Vedremo quale squadra riuscirà a portare avanti il ​​proprio successo e quale squadra inevitabilmente cadrà quando Man City e i Red Devils si scontrano.

Desideri una copertura ancora maggiore del gioco mondiale? Ascolta sotto e segui ¡Qué Golazo! Un podcast di calcio quotidiano della CBS dove ti portiamo oltre il campo e in giro per il mondo per commenti, anteprime, riepiloghi e altro ancora.

Come guardare

Chi: Manchester City contro Manchester United

Manchester City contro Manchester United Quando: Domenica alle 9:00 ET

Domenica alle 9:00 ET Dove: Stadio Etihad

Stadio Etihad Streaming TV/diretta: Pavone

Pavone Streaming online: Guarda alcune partite della Premier League su fuboTV (prova gratuitamente. Potrebbero essere applicate restrizioni regionali.)

Guarda alcune partite della Premier League su fuboTV (prova gratuitamente. Potrebbero essere applicate restrizioni regionali.) Caesars scommesse sportive probabilità: Manchester City -300; Disegna +450; Manchester United +700

Storia della serie

Il Manchester City ha vinto sei delle ultime 12 partite contro il Manchester United.