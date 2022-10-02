Home Sport Guarda Manchester City vs Manchester United: canale TV, informazioni in diretta streaming,...

Guarda Manchester City vs Manchester United: canale TV, informazioni in diretta streaming, ora di inizio

Mario Caponi
La Premier League torna in campo domenica.

Chi sta giocando

  • Manchester United @ Manchester City
  • Record attuali: Manchester United 4-2; Manchester City 5-0-2

Cosa sapere

Il Manchester City ha vinto entrambe le partite contro il Manchester United la scorsa stagione (2-0 e 4-1) e punta allo stesso risultato domenica. Il Man City affronterà il Man United alle 9:00 ET all’Etihad Stadium dopo una settimana di riposo. Man City ha una difesa che consente solo 0,86 gol a partita, quindi l’attacco dei Red Devils avrà il loro lavoro da fare per loro.

Il Manchester City si è inserito nel tabellone contro il Wolverhampton la scorsa settimana, ma il Wolverhampton non ha mai seguito l’esempio. Man City ha ottenuto una comoda vittoria per 3-0.

Nel frattempo, il Man United è stato in grado di ottenere una solida vittoria sull’Arsenal tre settimane fa, vincendo 3-1.

Le loro vittorie hanno portato il Man City sul 5-0-2 e il Man United sul 4-2. Vedremo quale squadra riuscirà a portare avanti il ​​proprio successo e quale squadra inevitabilmente cadrà quando Man City e i Red Devils si scontrano.

Desideri una copertura ancora maggiore del gioco mondiale? Ascolta sotto e segui ¡Qué Golazo! Un podcast di calcio quotidiano della CBS dove ti portiamo oltre il campo e in giro per il mondo per commenti, anteprime, riepiloghi e altro ancora.

Come guardare

  • Chi: Manchester City contro Manchester United
  • Quando: Domenica alle 9:00 ET
  • Dove: Stadio Etihad
  • Streaming TV/diretta: Pavone
  • Streaming online: Guarda alcune partite della Premier League su fuboTV (prova gratuitamente. Potrebbero essere applicate restrizioni regionali.)
  • Caesars scommesse sportive probabilità: Manchester City -300; Disegna +450; Manchester United +700
Storia della serie

Il Manchester City ha vinto sei delle ultime 12 partite contro il Manchester United.

  • 06 mar 2022 – Manchester City 4 contro Manchester United 1
  • 06 nov 2021 – Manchester City 2 contro Manchester United 0
  • 07 marzo 2021 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 0
  • 12 dic 2020 – Manchester City 0 contro Manchester United 0
  • 08 marzo 2020 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 0
  • 07 dic 2019 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 1
  • 24 aprile 2019 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 0
  • 11 nov 2018 – Manchester City 3 vs Manchester United 1
  • Apr 07, 2018 – Manchester United 3 vs Manchester City 2
  • 10 dic 2017 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 1
  • Apr 27, 2017 – Manchester United 0 vs Manchester City 0
  • 10 settembre 2016 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 1

Mario Caponi

