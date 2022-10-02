Guarda Manchester City vs Manchester United: canale TV, informazioni in diretta streaming, ora di inizio

La Premier League torna in campo domenica.
Chi sta giocando
- Manchester United @ Manchester City
- Record attuali: Manchester United 4-2; Manchester City 5-0-2
Cosa sapere
Il Manchester City ha vinto entrambe le partite contro il Manchester United la scorsa stagione (2-0 e 4-1) e punta allo stesso risultato domenica. Il Man City affronterà il Man United alle 9:00 ET all’Etihad Stadium dopo una settimana di riposo. Man City ha una difesa che consente solo 0,86 gol a partita, quindi l’attacco dei Red Devils avrà il loro lavoro da fare per loro.
Il Manchester City si è inserito nel tabellone contro il Wolverhampton la scorsa settimana, ma il Wolverhampton non ha mai seguito l’esempio. Man City ha ottenuto una comoda vittoria per 3-0.
Nel frattempo, il Man United è stato in grado di ottenere una solida vittoria sull’Arsenal tre settimane fa, vincendo 3-1.
Le loro vittorie hanno portato il Man City sul 5-0-2 e il Man United sul 4-2. Vedremo quale squadra riuscirà a portare avanti il proprio successo e quale squadra inevitabilmente cadrà quando Man City e i Red Devils si scontrano.
Desideri una copertura ancora maggiore del gioco mondiale? Ascolta sotto e segui ¡Qué Golazo! Un podcast di calcio quotidiano della CBS dove ti portiamo oltre il campo e in giro per il mondo per commenti, anteprime, riepiloghi e altro ancora.
Come guardare
- Chi: Manchester City contro Manchester United
- Quando: Domenica alle 9:00 ET
- Dove: Stadio Etihad
- Streaming TV/diretta: Pavone
- Streaming online: Guarda alcune partite della Premier League su fuboTV (prova gratuitamente. Potrebbero essere applicate restrizioni regionali.)
- Caesars scommesse sportive probabilità: Manchester City -300; Disegna +450; Manchester United +700
Storia della serie
Il Manchester City ha vinto sei delle ultime 12 partite contro il Manchester United.
- 06 mar 2022 – Manchester City 4 contro Manchester United 1
- 06 nov 2021 – Manchester City 2 contro Manchester United 0
- 07 marzo 2021 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 0
- 12 dic 2020 – Manchester City 0 contro Manchester United 0
- 08 marzo 2020 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 0
- 07 dic 2019 – Manchester United 2 contro Manchester City 1
- 24 aprile 2019 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 0
- 11 nov 2018 – Manchester City 3 vs Manchester United 1
- Apr 07, 2018 – Manchester United 3 vs Manchester City 2
- 10 dic 2017 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 1
- Apr 27, 2017 – Manchester United 0 vs Manchester City 0
- 10 settembre 2016 – Manchester City 2 vs Manchester United 1